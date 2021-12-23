Behati Prinsloo shared a rare glimpse of her and Adam Levine’s family life, ahead of the holidays.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, don’t often share photos of their two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3. So the model’s series of posts, which features more than one look at her kids, comes as a big delight.

This week, Prinsloo posted a few photos to Instagram with the caption, “The elf is watching.” The behind-the-scenes footage included captured moments of their daughters spending quality sisterly time together, as well as a perky snapshot of her and Lavine, plus the Victoria’s Secret Angel bundled up with some friends.

Earlier in November, Prinsloo told E! News what she’s most looking forward to in her and her family’s future.

“I’ve been on a plane every other day and now I can just kind of sit back and watch my kids grow up,” the model shared. “I think as a mom, you kind of want to keep that balance of knowing who you are as an individual away from being a mom and away from your kids.”

“And then, also, you want to be a great mom and be an example to them working,” she continued. “Someone passionate about their work or all of the projects that are going on.”