Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are reportedly pumping the brakes on their relationship.

People reports the two are taking a break for now to clarify things.

“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” the source says. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

READ MORE: Rina Lipa Reveals How Her Sister Dua Lipa Had Plans To Become A Pop Star At Age 15: ‘She Worked Very, Very Hard’

According to The Sun, the two may have come to the decision due to the difficulty of long distance relationships.

“The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough,” the source told them. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

Lipa and Hadid celebrated their two-year anniversary in June, though they kept the celebrations off social media.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Invites Fans Inside Her Inner Circle With Launch Of Service95 Newsletter And Podcast

Rumours first began circulating about the singer and model in the summer of 2019 after they were spotted at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London and then again at New York Fashion Week.