Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Fete de la Saint Jean on June 23, 2020 in Monaco.

Monaco’s Princess Charlene will get to see her family over the holidays.

Charlene has been recovering in a medical treatment facility outside of Monaco after returning to the country last month following her six-month stint in South Africa, where she got stuck because of a number of health issues and surgeries.

People have now confirmed Charlene will be seeing Albert and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in the coming days and that she’s recovering with “encouraging” results.

READ MORE: Princess Charlene Shares Beautiful Family Christmas Portrait Amid Recovery

“Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner,” a palace statement confirmed to the publication, adding “although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.”

The family will reportedly get together at the undisclosed location where Charlene is undergoing treatment.

The palace also stated that “once her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to spending time with the Monegasque people before asking that during the remaining period of convalescence, the Prince and Princess kindly request their family privacy remain well respected.”

Thursday’s pre-Christmas advisory comes after Albert, who recently told the publication that an in-person visit remained his family’s top priority, previously told People that the royal was suffering from profound “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Charlene’s return to Monaco last month “went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” he told the magazine.

READ MORE: Princess Charlene Speaks Out Amid Recovery To Wish Her Twins A Happy 7th Birthday: ‘I’m Truly Blessed’

Albert insisted any rumours suggesting they’re having marriage troubles were unfounded: “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”