Fans hoping to collect every ‘Ghostbusters’ movie in the new boxset may notice a notable exclusion.

Sony Pictures recently announced an “ultimate” box set for the “Ghostbusters” franchise, but director Paul Feig noticed his 2016 film missing from the list.

The director was upset enough to mention the box set on Twitter.

He wrote, “Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters“

He also linked to an article from Slashfilm regarding the missing film.

The movie was received poorly at the box office when it was released originally in 2016.

The Wrap reported fans theorized the exclusion was due to the film taking place in an alternate universe and thus not being “canon” to the original franchise.

Sony has yet to respond to the tweet or inquiries regarding the missing film.

The description for the upcoming box set on Amazon reads:

“Capture all the generation-spanning ghost-trapping and slime-fighting fun with the ‘Ghostbusters’ Ultimate Collection! Go back to the beginning with the classic supernatural comedies that defined a generation: ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Ghostbusters II’, featuring the superstars of the supernatural battling ghosts and other spooky foes to save the world! Then experience the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe with ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. When a single mom and her kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the legacy their grandfather left behind.”