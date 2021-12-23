Peter Dinklage believes “Game Of Thrones” “had to end when [it] did” despite what anyone else thinks.

The HBO fantasy drama that ended in 2019, after eight seasons, caused a disagreement among fans regarding its final season. The author of the “GOT” books, George R.R. Martin, recently spoke out in a report about how he “begged” HBO executives to continue the series for another two seasons “because there was enough material for it.”

However, Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister on the show thought otherwise. When asked by The New York Times whether or not it was the right time for “GOT” to end, keeping Martin’s report in mind, he replied, “It was the right time. No less, no more. You don’t want to wear out your welcome, although I’m not sure that show could have.”

“But I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them. We were going off the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that,” he continued.

“We had to end when we did, because what the show was really good at was breaking preconceived notions: villains became heroes, and heroes became villains. If you know your history, when you track progress of tyrants, they don’t start off as tyrants. I’m talking about, spoiler alert, what happened at the end of ‘Game Of Thrones’ with that character change,” the actor added.

“It’s gradual, and I loved how power corrupted these people. What happens to your moral compass when you get a taste of power? Human beings are complicated characters, you know?”

Dinklage emphasized his appreciation of a particular scene in the final episode when Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) dragon burned the throne, presuming it “killed that whole conversation” regarding which character would come to lead Westeros.

“[It’s] really irreverent and kind of brilliant on behalf of the show’s creators: ‘S**t up, it’s not about that.’ They constantly did that, where you thought one thing and they delivered another,” he shared.

“Everybody had their own stories going on while watching that show, but nobody’s was as good as what the show delivered, I think.”

A few different “Game Of Thrones” spin-offs are currently in the works. First up is “House of the Dragon”, set to release next year. Additionally, there are three animated spin-offs believed to be in production, including one centred on the Golden Empire of Yi Ti which is quickly explored in Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire novels.