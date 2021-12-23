“Sex and the City” stand-in Heather Kristin names Chris Noth as her alleged sexual assaulter following a Feb. 2021 essay she wrote about an anonymous alpha male actor.

Since then, Noth has faced several accusations of sexual misconduct and rape. Kristin, in a follow-up essay for The Independant, named Noth as her assaulter.

“The first time the ‘alpha male’ actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched,” Kristin wrote. “I was in my mid-20’s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled.”

“That’s your spot, sweetie,” Noth allegedly told Kristin.

Kristin served as a stand-in for “SATC” star Kristin Davis.

“I tried to pretend that Noth’s glossy, dark eyes didn’t creep me out, but I couldn’t help but feel his behavior taught others how to treat me,” she continued. “My gut said to quit that first day. Instead, I stayed too long, like staying in a bad relationship for far too many years, hoping I’d persevere and land my big break.”

“Over 20 years later, as an avid fan of the show, I scrolled through the red-carpet shots of the reboot And Just Like That and recoiled. How could Sarah Jessica Parker, stunningly dressed in gray chiffon, cuddle in photos with Chris Noth? She practically glowed as she smiled up at him.”

Noth has denied the sexual assault allegations against him.