Olivia Jade is exposing a “Harry Potter” actor for slithering into her direct messages.

The 22-year-old YouTuber and “Dancing with the Stars” alum appeared on E! Online‘s “Down in the DMs” segment, which does a deep dive into private messages celebrities receive on social media.

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi Spotted With Olivia Jade As Ex Kaia Gerber Does Yoga With Austin Butler

After outing herself for messaging “DWTS” judge Derek Hough after forgetting to say goodbye on the show, she outed another star who messaged her.

“I’m really sorry I’m going to expose you but I think you’re probably a really nice person,” she apologized before revealing Tom Felton sent her a DM.

“Hello mate. Dig your work,” he wrote, followed by a snake emoji.

The snake symbol was associated with Felton’s character Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies, but the reference was lost on Jade.

READ MORE: Olivia Jade’s Sister Bella Reveals Her ‘First Love’ Broke Up With Her Days After College Admissions Scandal Broke

“I haven’t seen the ‘Harry Potter’ movies so I didn’t get the joke,” she said. “I didn’t respond and now I just exposed that I’ve seen it and I didn’t respond so that’s also rude of me. I think most people would probably understand and be excited by it. I just need to watch more movies.”