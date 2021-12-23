Kourtney Kardashian is outnumbered by trees heading into Christmas.

The TV personality and founder of Poosh exclusively shared her 2021 festive decor on her lifestyle blog.

“Pics of my romantic Christmas decorations exclusively @poosh,” the Kardashian captioned a series of photos of herself posing in front of one of her many Christmas trees, along with other holiday decor like reindeer, a snowman, Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus. Kardashian rocked a sparkly mini trimmed with green fur and wore chunky red high heels as she showed off her festive home.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Visits The ‘Happiest Place On Earth’ With Fiancé Travis Barker

Poosh describes Kardashian’s decor as being “all about big trees dressed with red roses, simple teeny white lights, and lush red tree skirts… A very romantic Christmas!” indeed.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Replies To Commenter Who Claims She’s Had Lots Of Plastic Surgery

The business entrepreneur also shared a photo of herself posing next to actress and jewelry designer Veronique Vicari Barnes on her decked out staircase. Kardashian captioned the Instagram photo “Elves on the shelves,” where the two are seen matching in sparkly green outfits.

It’s a “classic” look and “subtly sexy all around.”