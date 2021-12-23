Madonna’s children are taking over their mother’s Instagram for a call to action over the holidays.

David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and 9-year-old twins Stella and Estere shared an important message recruiting help.

“Hi everyone, we would like to thank all of you for your generous donations to Adopt a Bed. Round one was strong but there are still 28 beds left. Please, please donate, help the kids in need. This is a call to action,” David said in the video, via Hello!

READ MORE: Sandra Bernhard Opens Up About Infamous Rift With Madonna: ‘Her Relationships Just Don’t Last’

“To those who are able, we are asking you to take part in something that is way bigger than all of us,” Mercy James continued. “It would mean the world to all the children in Malawi, who are suffering.”

The organization Raising Malawi supports children and orphans in Malawi. They are running an “adopt a bed” campaign ahead of the holidays. where donors can adopt a bed at the Mercy James Centre hospital in Malawi so children have access to medical care.

“Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy day to give children from Malawi a better life. These beds are so important to help children get better and regain their strength after surgery,” the twins added.

READ MORE: Madonna Claps Back At 50 Cent’s ‘Fake Apology’ For Rude Comment About Instagram Pic

The four children then wished everyone a happy holidays.

The proud mother captioned the post: “A X-Mas message from my kids! Mercy James Centre is Malawi’s only pediatric hospital designed especially for children. #AdoptABed is any easy way to help us give Malawi’s children the gift of health post-surgery!!! 22 beds adopted, 28 to go! Please help us!! @raisingmalawi Zikomo Gwambini.”