Soap opera icon Susan Lucci turned 75-years-old on Thursday.

The actress famously known for portraying Erica Kane on “All My Children” has already commenced her special day by enjoying a mini celebration with her girlfriends. Lucci shared a photo of herself with a beautiful pink cake as she smiled next to her lunch buddies.

“Amazing generous girlfriends to organize a PRE-BIRTHDAY lunch for me — complete with @candigrams work of art cake — topped with Peonies — in December!!!” she captioned the Instagram post.

The Emmy award-winning actress also expressed in her hashtags that she is “so lucky” and “touched” to have had “so much fun” with her gal pals.

