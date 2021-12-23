Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg have treasure on their mind in the new trailer for “Uncharted”.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released its second official trailer for “Uncharted” on Thursday. The movie stars Holland as young fortune hunter Nathan Drake, and Wahlberg as his mentor and father figure Sully.

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago,” the logline reads. “What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.

“If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother… but only if they can learn to work together.”

The upcoming action adventure film is based on the fan-favourite video game series of the same name. The movie serves as an origin story and prequel to the games. “Uncharted” also stars Antonio Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

“Uncharted” premieres Feb. 18 in theatres.