Caitríona Balfe is giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect from her “Outlander” character Claire’s journey in the upcoming sixth season.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, the actress reveals that season 6 picks up “a few months after the end of season 5,” where Claire was left “traumatized by what happened” and still is.

Despite the “brave face” she puts on, the pain “kind of resurges and comes to the fore in other ways,” Balfe said.

“It’s unusual that we see Claire not be in control and not be able to manage what’s going on with herself. She’s someone that has always been able to compartmentalize different parts of her life, but we see her start to unravel this season,” she continued.

“It was good material for me to be able to play,” the actress added.

“Outlander” also unveiled the show’s holiday tradition with a new hour-long video to perfectly set the holiday ambiance in every fan’s home, complete with sounds of crackling fire and views of the Fraser family’s decorated mantle.

When it's cold outside, there's nothing better than cozying up with #Outlander. Settle in with the best of the yule logs and atmospheric videos from seasons past on the STARZ App: https://t.co/bNrQnB6utO pic.twitter.com/i7aWphP7Nx — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 20, 2021

“Outlander” season 6 premieres March 6 at 9 p.m. ET on W Network.