It’s nap time for Ciara and the family.

Ciara, 36, posted an adorable photo to Instagram from the comfort of a private plane with her family. The “1, 2 Step” singer and her children snuggled up to mom after the family went to support patriarch Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Mom Life,” Ciara captioned the photo of her cuddling with sons Future, 7, (whom she shared with rapper Future) and Win, 1, whom she shares with Wilson. The couple also share daughter Sienna Princess.

Elsewhere in Seattle, Ciara and Wilson — who co-founded the Why Not You Foundation — delivered a holiday surprise to its students. The couple handed out antimicrobial backpacks containing a t-shirt, beanie, scarf, football and Starbucks gift card. Ciara and Wilson also unveiled its new school mascot and logo, the Lion, as voted by the students.

Ciara, Russell Wilson — Photo: West2East Productions

The Why Not You Academy launched in Fall 2021 as a tuition-free, charter public high school south of Seattle.