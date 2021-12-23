Ant Anstead has finally reunited with all three of his children, just in time for the holidays, after the coronavirus travel restrictions kept them apart for more than two years.

“Movie night with cosy blankets and popcorn,” the “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” host captioned an Instagram photo of himself cuddled up to Amelie, 18, Archie, 15, and Hudson, 2, in front of their Christmas tree. “My heart is FULL. Happy Christmas x x.”

The England native’s two eldest children (with ex-wife Louise Herbert) currently live in the U.K., while Anstead resides in California.

“The biggies have been here a couple of days already! We’ve been off grid,” the TV personality added with an Instagram comment on Wednesday.

Prior to the cozy movie night, Anstead and his daughter went for a morning run that day where he found himself trying to keep up with her.

“@Amelieanstead is KILLIN me,” he wrote on the Instagram Story video. In the clip, Amelie cheered on her father, pushing him to keep going up the flight of stairs as she said, “Come on dad, almost there.”

The father-daughter duo then returned home to play with little Hudson (whom Anstead shares with ex-wife Christina Haack) and his “temple train sets,” as another Instagram Story documented.

Although Amelie and Archie live across the border, distance has never been an issue at keeping the “Wheeler Dealers” alum and his kids close at heart. He’s known for sharing many touching tributes on Instagram, like the post he made for Amelie’s birthday in September.

“I CANNOT BELIEVE IT. My little girl is 18! EIGHTEEN today…I remember taking you home from hospital for the first time. We were young. Had no idea what we were doing,” the loving father captioned the post.

“As I drove the car away your car seat fell to one side as we forgot to strap it in … whoops … The last 18 years has flashed by and it’s been a privilege to witness the woman you have become. Ammo you have been a huge inspiration to me and many others. Your humour, brilliance, talent, energy and above all else kindness is infectious. You always come from a place of kindness,” he continued.

“You are my best friend! I love our bond, our connection, our secret handshake and our close relationship, I am one lucky daddo! … I love you my baby girl and love the lady that you have become. Wished I was half as cool as you!” Anstead concluded.

Anstead previously hinted at his family holiday plans when he told ET earlier this month that he “got a new home,” which he had “plans” to visit with girlfriend, Renee Zellweger for the holidays. “This will be my first Christmas in my new home.”