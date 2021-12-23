There are some real-life heroes behind-the-scenes of “Chicago Med”.

Back on Oct. 20, during filming on the eighth episode of the show’s new season, three crew members working on the production rescued two woman from a burning apartment.

80-year-old Ed Freemon, a retired Chicago fire captain who now works on the show, smelled smoke. With the help of rigging electricians Pauli Bianco and Chris Sammarco, he managed to find the building that was on fire, with smoke billowing out of it.

The three men entered the building without fire safety equipment, and heard the sound of a woman calling for help amid the thick smoke.

Soon, the men discovered a 65-year-old woman on the third floor, who was trying to get help for another 92-year-old woman in a wheelchair who could not walk down the stairs.

“When my face started to burn from the heat, I knew the fire was coming right behind us,” Freemon said in a post from “Chicago Med” production company, Wolf Entertainment, on Wednesday. “Pauli grabbed the woman, Chris took the wheelchair, and I took the second woman out. She had big glasses on. I’ll never forget it. She couldn’t see; she was screaming. I told her to calm down and just hold onto my hand.”

Describing the woman’s “death grip,” Freemon said his arm began to go black and blue.

“Both people would’ve been dead, there’s no doubt about it. They were too old, they couldn’t make it down the stairs,” he recalled.

As a wave of flames barrelled through the hallway, the look on the woman’s face made clear how grave their situation had been.

“If I could’ve seen it, I would’ve held my breath. I saw the eyes of this older woman and I thought, ‘We’re either both going or both staying. But as I turned around, with the woman on my shoulder, I just sucked it all in. Any small thing was life or death. I’m praying to God ‘Please don’t let me fall with her,'” Bianco said.

Thankfully, they all made it out safe and sound, and fire officials were on the scene soon after.

“The taste and the smell. It was almost mesmerizing,” Bianco said. “I’m getting choked up. It’s actually touching when I think about it. The right people were there at the right time. Somebody put us there. Something put us there.”