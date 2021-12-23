Kate Walsh at arrivals for Casting Society of America s 35th Annual Artios Awards, Stage 48, New York, NY January 30, 2020. Photo By: CJ Rivera/Everett Collection

“Emily in Paris” actress Kate Walsh may not be in Paris, but she’s having her own fun on TikTok.

Walsh’s character in the show Madeline sent Emily (Lily Collins) to take her place in Paris for a consulting job when she had an unexpected pregnancy, setting into motion all the events of “Emily in Paris”.

With the release of season 2 of the show on Dec. 22, the star is celebrating with a series of cute TikToks.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Talks Fashion And Teases Season 2 of ‘Emily In Paris’ At The Premiere

In the first TikTok, Walsh enacts a what-if scenario of her character flying to Paris with the text: “When you finally have your baby and can make it to Paris for that job that you gave Emily…. 🇫🇷 💅”.

She captions the post: “Yeah I said it 😂💅🏻😎 Are u all loving Season 2 of #EmilyInParis so far?! ❤️🇫🇷 #OkayLetsGo”

The 54-year-old shares her own fantasy in a second TikTok with the caption: “Merry Christmas Eve Eve 😍🎄 So ur currently binging all of #EmilyInParis Season 2 right now on @netflix yeah? 😏💕 #UnrealisticThings”.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Talks ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2, Backlash, Golden Globe Controversy & More

“Unrealistic things I want for Christmas,” the star writes in the video. “to land a dream job in Paris and fall in love”. She poses for the camera with a fashionable neckerchief and sunglasses while “Jingle Bell Rock” plays.

To hype fans up for season 2, the actress also hosted a Q&A session on the platform.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Dramatically Cuts Hair In Vogue Australia Promo, Talks Fashion In Season 2 Of ‘Emily In Paris’

When asked what fans will look forward to most in the new season, she joked “probably seeing me again”.

Season 2 of “Emily in Paris” is available for streaming now on Netflix.