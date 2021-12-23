Wax Rihanna is getting in the holiday spirit.
In a post on Twitter, a Rihanna fan account shared photos of the wax statue of the pop superstar at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.
Rihanna's wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin, Germany, got a new look for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/M7n79Z0F6z
The photos show the Rihanna wax figure all decked out for the Christmas season, wearing a skimpy red suit and white stalkings, with a white bow in her hair, all on a holiday-themed set.
Fans, though, were highly critical of the figure’s likeness.
Looks like a badly tanned Denise Richards wax figurine tbh https://t.co/I8R9RZY9gn
another crime by the germans https://t.co/JYWanQWYtb
This looks like a mixture of Momma dee and joseline https://t.co/z3tZ0KcX8w
