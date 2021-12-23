Wax Rihanna is getting in the holiday spirit.

In a post on Twitter, a Rihanna fan account shared photos of the wax statue of the pop superstar at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.

READ MORE: Rihanna Responds To Pregnancy Rumours

The photos show the Rihanna wax figure all decked out for the Christmas season, wearing a skimpy red suit and white stalkings, with a white bow in her hair, all on a holiday-themed set.

READ MORE: Rihanna Is Declared A National Hero Of Barbados As Island Becomes Republic

Fans, though, were highly critical of the figure’s likeness.