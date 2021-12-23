Click to share this via email

Wax Rihanna is getting in the holiday spirit.

In a post on Twitter, a Rihanna fan account shared photos of the wax statue of the pop superstar at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.

Rihanna's wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin, Germany, got a new look for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/M7n79Z0F6z — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) December 15, 2021

The photos show the Rihanna wax figure all decked out for the Christmas season, wearing a skimpy red suit and white stalkings, with a white bow in her hair, all on a holiday-themed set.

Fans, though, were highly critical of the figure’s likeness.

Looks like a badly tanned Denise Richards wax figurine tbh https://t.co/I8R9RZY9gn — Hades (@hadesandhell) December 23, 2021

another crime by the germans https://t.co/JYWanQWYtb — angry spice (@MizzEmz) December 16, 2021