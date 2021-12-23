Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Oliver Hudson is hitting the slopes for the holidays.

Goldie Hawn’s son shared a snap of him and the “boys” to Instagram in some seasonal gear.

He captioned the photo: “First run of the season with my boys!!! 45 and still kick all their asses!! #keepup“

READ MORE: Kate And Oliver Hudson Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Britney Spears

READ MORE: Goldie Hawn Shares How Son Oliver Hudson Almost Died During Childbirth

The star dressed in matching, palm leaf-patterned, skiing and snowboarding gear with who appear to be his son and nephews as they made game faces for the camera.

Hudson is in Colorado for the holiday break along with his mom, Goldie Hawn. Hawn and her husband Kurt Russell spend every winter in Aspen.