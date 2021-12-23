Erin Karpluk and her dad got into a “pretty bad car accident” this week.

In a post on Instagram, the former “Being Erica” star shared photos and video from the aftermath of the crash, which happened while they were driving in Alberta.

READ MORE: Tyler Perry ‘Absolutely Fine’ After Major Car Accident

“Dad & I were involved in a pretty bad car accident on Dec 21st but are okay❤️,” she wrote. “We hit black ice and rolled at least three times off an embankment. It would be a different story if we were not wearing seat belts.”

“We spent the night in Edson Emergency,” Karpluk said. “Huge thanks to Dr. Hendrik Odendaal & our nurse Caroline Kelly, the first responders, and the first bystander on scene Jesse who generously gathered all our belongings to keep for us. Dad has a minor head wound & 5 stiches in his wrist, his chest is sore from the air bag but no broken bones. I have lacerations & brusing on my neck and hips from the seat belt, whiplash, and three broken toes. We are sore but happy to be home in Jasper alive and well. Hug your family & friends, tell people you love them & for goodness sake buckle up. Wishing you all a safe, happy & healthy Christmas. 🙏✨❤️.”

The slideshow includes photos and videos of the snowy SUV wreck, along with a photo the bruising new her neck, and her leg in a plastic walking boot cast.

READ MORE: Will Ferrell Faced A Near-Death Accident During ‘Anchorman 2’ Filming According To Director Adam McKay

In the comments, friends and followers sent their well wishes, including fellow Canadian actress Sarah Gadon and others.

“Omg!! I’m glad you and your dad are safe,” Gadon wrote. “I had whiplash and acupuncture was the only thing that helped.”

Dean McDermott added, “Holy s**t. So glad you and your dad are ok.”