Losing weight has been a life-changing journey for James Corden.

In a new interview with People, the “Late Late Show” host talked about his weight loss, revealing that he’s shed 28 pounds on the WW dieting plan.

“Let me tell you — WW really works,” he said. “I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year, and for the first time, the weight I’ve lost hasn’t come back. It’s game-changing and I feel incredible.”

He said the weight loss program showed him “how to eat and live healthier in a way that’s manageable for me.”

“This time of year has traditionally been a struggle for me when it comes to healthy living but I’m entering the holiday season more confident than ever. It’s my favourite time of year, and it’s so liberating to know that I can still enjoy the foods I love most and never deprive myself,” Corden continued.

Finally, he added, “What’s working for me is realizing this isn’t a temporary solution, this is a new way of life,” he went on to say.