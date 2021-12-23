Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Masked Singer” became a family affair this week.

On Wednesday, a week after the season finale, Queen of Hearts was unmasked and revealed to be Jewel, the singer returned for “The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong” special.

READ MORE: ‘The Masked Singer’ Crowns Season 6 Champ — See What Music Icon Took Home The Golden Mask Trophy!

And in an extra surprise, Jewel was joined by her 10-year-old son Kase to perform a duet of her 1998 hit “Hands”.

Sitting in front of a Christmas tree, the mother and son sang a beautifully harmonized acoustic version of the song.

I love singing with my son! I’m legit balling right now #TheMaskedSinger — Jewel (@jeweljk) December 23, 2021

“I love you, mom,” Kase said at the end of the performance.

READ MORE: Jewel Declares ‘I Feel Sexy’ At 47: ‘Don’t Be Bullied Out Of Enjoying Your Own Life’

Other returning performers for the special included Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Banana Split (Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster) and Jester (Johnny Rotten) performing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” together.