Mariah Carey always cuts a stunning figure.

In a new video for Vogue, the singer takes a trip back in time, reflecting on 17 of her most iconic looks from 1991 until today.

Back in ’91, Carey accepted her first Grammy, for Best New Artist, wearing a black dress with crystal trim.

“I believe Pamela Dennis did this dress,” Carey says. “I know that I was very wrong for the earring choice. But whatever, I’m not going to disrespect the moment!”

She also recalls the denim cut-offs she wore in her video for “Fantasy”, which also marked her directorial debut.

“I wasn’t allowed to work with sexier directors [at the time,]” she says. “So I was like, fine, I’ll direct it.”

Looking back on the video for “Honey”, Carey says “It was the first time I did a video that I really wanted to do … I jump out a window into the pool, and we had a costume change in the pool. It was a black Dolce & Gabbana dress, and underneath was a bikini inspired by Ursula Andress and her Bond girl fabulosity.”

Another iconic look was the glittering gold gown she wore for her duet with Aretha Franklin in 1988.

“It clung to the body—it was like being nude, but with sequins on,” Carey says. “Aretha Franklin was always a hero of mine. She only ever did one duet, and that was me!”