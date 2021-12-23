Alec Baldwin is thankful for the support from friends and fans.

On Thursday, the actor shared a video message for the holidays on his Instagram account, sending out thanks to everyone who reached out to him after the tragedy on the set of “Rust”.

“I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement,” he said. “I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven’t heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I’m really grateful to them.”

In October, Baldwin was involved in an on-set incident in which a gun he was unaware was loaded fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course. For everyone who is involved in this, it’ll never be behind us because someone died so tragically,” he said. “I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don’t think about that.”

The actor continued, “It’s true, I only care about my wife and my kids and moving forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time. I want to say thank you to all the people who sent me good wishes who sent me support. I’m really grateful for that, I feel very awkward going through this, it’s been very difficult.”

Baldwin went on, “Whatever holiday you’re celebrating, happy holidays to everybody. I hope that you’re as lucky as I am in one department, that you’re home with your family; I’m home with my family.”

Finally, he added, “I don’t have anything smart or original to say, just thank you to the people who sent me these great wishes. Be safe, wear a mask, get the booster. Don’t let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask.”