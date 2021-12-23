Two women who have accused James Franco of sexual misconduct are responding to the actor’s recent interview addressing the allegations.

Back in 2018, five women accused the actor of sexually inappropriate behaviour, with his former students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filing a lawsuit against him the following here. In a settlement earlier this year, Franco agreed to pay the women $2,235,000.

READ MORE: James Franco Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Seth Rogen’s Comments & More In First Interview In Nearly 4 Years

In a statement to People, attorneys for the two women reacted to commends made by Franco in his first interview since the accusations were made public.

“In addition to being blind about power dynamics, Franco is completely insensitive to, and still apparently does not care about, the immense pain and suffering he put his victims through with this sham of an acting school,” the statement read. “It is unbelievable that even after agreeing to a settlement he continues to downplay the survivors’ experiences and ignore their pain, despite acknowledging he had no business starting such a school in the first place.”

The statement continued, “This wasn’t a misunderstanding over a course name, it wasn’t the result of him being overworked — it was, and is, despicable conduct. Nobody should confuse this interview with Franco taking accountability for his actions or expressing remorse over what happened. It is a transparent ducking of the real issues released just before a major holiday in hopes that he wouldn’t face any scrutiny over his response.”

READ MORE: James Franco Agrees to Pay $2.2 Million To Settle Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

In his interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” this week, Franco maintained that he only engaged in “consensual” sex, but said he had been “completely blind to power dynamics” of the situation.

He also said that he has had a sex addiction for years, and admitted to sleeping with students.