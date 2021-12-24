BTS band member Suga is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The K-pop star, 28, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, had recently been in the U.S. for a string of appearances and concerts before flying back home to South Korea on Thursday.

According to BTS’ agency Big Hit Music, Suga tested positive for the virus on Friday but doesn’t have any symptoms, the Metro reported.

READ MORE: BTS Dodge Cars As They Belt Out Their Biggest Hits For ‘Crosswalk Concert’ ‘Late Late Show’ Skit

They announced the news in a statement, which read: “BTS member Suga was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.

“Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.”

The message continued: “Suga, who had a number of personal engagements in the United States during BTS’s official time off, tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the United States and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea.

“He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.”

READ MORE: BTS Members Debut Personal Instagram Accounts

The agency insisted they put artists’ health first and “will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery.”

“We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities,” they added.

The news comes after BTS confirmed they’d be taking an extended break after the holidays in order to get “re-inspired” and “recharged.”