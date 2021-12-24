Hugh Jackman is making sure to voice his support for the understudies and swings of Broadway amid a surge in Omicron cases which have resulted in many actors testing positive for COVID-19.

The actor, who is currently starring in “The Music Man” as Harold Hill, gave a special shout-out to understudy Kathy Voykto on Thursday after she filled in for Sutton Foster at the last minute.

Jackman told the audience in a clip shared by Katherine Winter, “Kathy, when she turned up at work 12 o’clock could have played any of eight roles. It happened to be the leading lady. She found out at 12 noon today and at 1 o’clock she had her very first rehearsal as Marion Paroo.”

The Aussie star went on, “This is unprecedented. It’s not only happening here at the Winter Garden, but all over Broadway. This is a time we’ve never known. We’re in our fourth preview and we’re all [still] learning, so swings and understudies have not had a chance to learn.

“They’ve watched from the corner of the room while we rehearse, while we get to practice over and over again. They just get to watch and write notes and then five hours before a performance they’re told, you’re on.

“So, all of these people here. The swings, and I’m emotional because it humbles me. The courage, the brilliance, the dedication, the talent. The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway.”

Jackman’s comments come after Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin made some controversial remarks to the Hollywood Reporter about understudies when asked why some shows had been cancelled or rescheduled.

“My educated guess is the newer shows maybe have understudies that aren’t as efficient in delivering the role as the lead is. Some of the older shows have more experienced understudies and more experienced swings,” she said; she subsequently apologized, admitting she “clearly misunderstood and for that am truly sorry.