Michael Bublé had better watch his back now that Kris Jenner has unveiled her own take on a musical Christmas classic.

On Christmas Eve, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” momager unveiled her cover of “Jingle Bells”.

Jenner isn’t alone, with daughter Kourtney Kardashian accompanying by ringing jingle bells, while Kourt’s fiancé, Travis Barker, contributes on drums.

Sharing the song on social media, Jenner accompanied the track with a vintage photo from Christmas past, in which she rocks a red sequined dress while posing in front of stockings hung over a fireplace.

Kourtney tweeted a link to the song, adding in the caption, “My queen.”

Khloe Kardashian also paid tribute to her mom on social media, writing on Instagram, “There’s a new Christmas legend in town.”