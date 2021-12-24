The Queen is set to deliver her annual Christmas Day speech on Saturday.

In this year’s address, Her Majesty pays tribute to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, by displaying a photo of the couple on a desk. The photo was taken to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in 2007 at Broadlands, Hampshire.

Philip passed away at age 99 on April 9, and this will mark the first Christmas that the Queen will spend without him since they wed in 1947.

The royal dons a festive red Angela Kelly dress for the occasion, which she teams with a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch.

The brooch holds deep meaning for the Queen; then Princess Elizabeth wore the chrysanthemum brooch for a photocall on her honeymoon with the Duke of Edinburgh, at Broadlands, Hampshire in 1947. Her Majesty also wore the brooch in photographs taken at the same venue to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in 2007.

Produced by ITN, this year’s message was filmed in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, with the Queen sitting in front of a lavish Christmas tree decorated with over 100 white and gold stars which were specially made by the children and staff of the Royal School, Windsor.

Following the recording of the Queen’s Christmas message, the stars were returned to the school, where they were hung on the pupils’ Christmas tree until the end of term, at which point they took them home as presents for their parents and carers.

In celebration of the Centenary of the Royal British Legion this year, the National Anthem will be played by The Central Band of the Royal British Legion, arranged and conducted by their Music Director, David Cole OBE MVO.

Beginning his career as a Royal Marine Musician, Mr Cole served as Music Director onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia from 1991, where he travelled around the world alongside members of the royal family.

This year, the Christmas carol is performed by the Singology Community Choir, a group of singers who come together from across London to share in their passion for music. The Choir were filmed in St. George’s Hall, Windsor.