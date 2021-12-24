Valerie Bertinelli is opening up about her issues with body image.

The Food Network star shared an emotional video on Instagram, in which she said: “I’m standing out in the rain because I’m doing my best to distract my mind from spiralling to a place of self-loathing, because I saw a picture of myself today that made me want to do that.

“I am not where I want to be right now, body-wise. I don’t know if I ever will be, but when I see it right in front of me, it really does send me down that path,” Bertinelli, who is known to speak openly about her struggles, continued.

“And I am doing my best to be positive and more full of joy and hopefully my body will follow along. I’m not there yet.”

Later in the clip, Bertinelli, who filed for legal separation from her husband Tom Vitale last month after 10 years of marriage, insisted she’d try not to “focus on all the shortcomings and flaws and imperfections.”

“We can all give ourselves permission to feel joy, be intentional about it, and remember to be grateful,” she said. “I am grateful, even through all the mess. ‘Cause there’s still good in all the mess.”

Back in July, Bertinelli shared a heartbreaking video in response to a harsh social media comment, telling fans how one person had told her she “needed to lose weight.”

She then said sarcastically, “Because see, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day, and I don’t have mirrors so I don’t see what’s become of me.

“So I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight,” Bertinelli added, clearly getting emotional.

“You’re not being helpful,” she continued. “Because when you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is, ‘That person is obviously going through some things.’”