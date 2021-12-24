Sara Bareilles shared an emotional message on Instagram after revealing her Broadway musical “Waitress” would be closing ahead of schedule.

The much-loved musical, for which Bareilles wrote the show’s music and lyrics, was scheduled to run until Jan. 9. However, due to several positive COVID-19 cases in the company and crew, the show has been forced to bow out early, with their final performance taking place on Dec. 22.

“Our company will not get to take the stage for one last time knowing they are saying goodbye. That is tough,” Bareilles shared.

“Other shows are going through this as well, and my heart breaks for this because it’s a ritual that helps us ease the pain of losing something we love,” she continued.

“They offer their selves, their souls, their tears, their time, their joy… and they deserve to let go on purpose. I’m so sorry we are saying goodbye in this way but I am SO proud. Of this company. This crew. This band. This creative team. This community of audience members. I am so grateful,” she added.

“I am honoured to call these wonderful artists my friends, and I’m changed by those who have loved the show for the messy, kind, imperfectly perfect place it was. Everything changes, so here we go,” she concluded. “Take your bows, my loves. Every last one of you. I am cheering and crying in equal measure. The best kind of goodbye. ❤️”

The Waitress Musical Twitter account also shared the news:

With only two weeks of performances remaining and due to positive cases of COVID detected in the company and crew at the Barrymore Theatre, the decision has been made to curtail the engagement which was scheduled to run through January 9. — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) December 23, 2021

This is not how we wanted to finish our run but are so grateful to every fan and theater-lover who visited the Diner these past few months. Ticket holders will be contacted and refunded by their point of purchase. Thanks for taking us to the moon! — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) December 23, 2021

Bareilles shared the tweet, admitting the show’s early closure “is a gut punch of the highest degree.”

This is a gut punch of the highest degree. Thank you for everything. This cast. This company. This community. May we all be so lucky. Forever I love you. ❤️ https://t.co/eCzOUSxgjC — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) December 24, 2021

The show’s final cast was led by Broadway stars Ciara Renée and Joshua Henry.