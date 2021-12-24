Alicia Keys is no stranger to experiencing mom guilt, and her children know just how to push her buttons.

During an interview with British talk show “Lorraine”, via the Daily Mail, the “No One” singer explained how her sons — Egypt, 11, and Genesis, 6, whom she shares with husband Swizz Beatz — react when she has to leave home for work.

“They get a little bit frustrated ’cause they’ll say things like, ‘Why do you have to go?’ or ‘Why are you always gone?’ That’s the killer. No one wants to hear, ‘Why are you always gone?’ — that’s not exactly what you want to hear,” Keys admitted.

“But we talk about why, why is it you have to go,” she explained. “I try my best to tell them what’s coming up. ‘I’m here this week but next week I’m gonna be gone. It’s gonna feel kinda long but I’m gonna be back!'”

Meanwhile, Keys also looked back at her two-decade career, admitting that it “feels like yesterday” that she made her debut in the music industry.

“The whole 20 years thing is like, whoa,” she said. “I still feel like that Alicia. I don’t feel different. You know this crazy world and crazy business can make you lose yourself, and I haven’t, I’m grateful.”