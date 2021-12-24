Kel Mitchell reveals he hasn’t had sex in three years as part of his spiritual awakening.

The star spoke to Page Six about the decision which was fueled in part by advice from his evangelist.

Mitchell confessed he slept with numerous women while in his 20s, harming them by “mixing spiritually” with them.

“What I had to do was, I literally mentioned every woman that I had been having sex with … I forgave them and forgave myself,” the 43-year-old actor told the outlet. “After I said all their names they were released, I released my name from them, I released my spirit from them.”

The decision came from an early experience when he asked God to “take his spirit” and set him “free.”

“I was in my 20s at the time and it was just a freeing experience,” he said. “Like, I literally felt new. And then that’s when I decided I’m going to be celibate. It made me realize, like a lot of the relationships it was all just sex.”

The actor first rose to fame after starring in the Nickelodeon shows “All That” and “Kenan & Kel”, but despite the success Mitchell said it wasn’t all glamorous.

“Just because we’re celebrities, doesn’t mean that we don’t go through things,” he said. “I’ve been broke. I’ve been on television and lost it all.”

He also found it hard to shake the image of his early work as he tried to steer his career in a different direction.

“Because you’re in the entertainment business, they see whatever the last thing you was on and then when you have something else come out, they merge those things together as if that 15-, 30-year span never happened,” said Mitchell.

Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series “All That” first aired from 1994-2005. The show was rebooted in 2019, with Mitchell returning to reprise his role of Good Burger cashier Ed.