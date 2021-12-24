The Beckhams are getting into the Christmas spirit.

Victoria took to Instagram Friday to show that the family’s Christmas Eve celebrations were in full swing, as David roasted chestnuts on an open fire while singing along to the much-loved festive track.

VB could be heard giggling behind the camera as she caught her hubby singing away, telling him as he glanced over his shoulder, “You were trying hard with that vocal!”

David quipped, “I’m sorry, Adele!”

The Spice Girls singer captioned the post, “Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!? @davidbeckham kisses @adele 😂 #burninghisnuts.”

David also shared a couple of snaps of himself, including one drinking coffee while wearing a Santa hat and another in which he’s sipping wine.

Brooklyn Beckham was getting in on the holiday action across the pond, as he shared a clip of himself singing along to “Driving Home for Christmas” while behind the wheel.

The 22-year-old now lives in Beverly Hills with his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz.