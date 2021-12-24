Click to share this via email

Barack Obama knows his Dr. Seuss, but the former U.S. president is admitting he “finally met my match.”

On Thursday, Dec. 22, Obama shared a video taken earlier this month, when he and infectious diseases expert and presidential adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Washington, DC’s Kimball Elementary School.

In the video, Obama is seen interacting with a young girl.

“Do you have a favourite book?” he asks her.

“Mm-hmm … Green Eggs and Ham,” she replies.

“That is one of my favourites,” Obama responds. “That is a classic.”

The former POTUS then began to recite some lines from the iconic Dr. Seuss book.

“I do not like green eggs and ham,” he says, with the girl immediately answering, “I do not like them, Sam-I-am.”

“You see there, you and me, we’re right there,” he tells her before offering another line: “I do not like them in a box.”

“I do not like them with a fox,” she responds.

“You know what — you and I could go on the road,” Obama says with a laugh. “That’s fantastic. That’s one of my favourite books.”

I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match. pic.twitter.com/4MI1BcIsPZ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 22, 2021

“I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match,” Obama wrote in the caption.