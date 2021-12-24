Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated Christmas early with a generous donation.

The former governor of California donated 25 tiny homes to homeless U.S. veterans in Los Angeles.

He shared inspiring photos from the project to his Twitter with a kind message.

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Joseph Baena Reveals Reason He Doesn’t Use His Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Surname

Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. pic.twitter.com/2mHKfoZ65V — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 24, 2021

“The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA,” he added. “It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.”

In a followup tweet, he also offered his gratitude to the organization Village for Vets, the Office of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and American Veterans for their assistance in the project.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Global Leaders Claiming Going Greener Will Hurt The Economy: ‘They Are Liars Or Just Stupid’

“I want to thank @VillageforVets for arranging the homes, @SecVetAffairs, @AMVETSHQ and everyone who talked with us and worked with us and made this possible,” Schwarzenegger said. “We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”

Village for Vets describes the homes as being able to “provide an elevated standard of living from tent encampments while veterans are on their journey to find permanent housing and stability”, via People.

The actor retweeted a video from FOX 11 of the happy veterans entering their homes with a meaningful lesson for everyone this holiday season.

READ MORE: ‘Twins’ Sequel ‘Triplets’ Casts Tracy Morgan As Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny DeVito’s Long-Lost Brother

This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else. https://t.co/xHiKKRPOh7 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 24, 2021

“This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else,” shared Schwarzenegger.