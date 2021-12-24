Kate Middleton is showing off her piano skills in the new Christmas Eve special “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas”.

The Duchess of Cambridge accompanied Tom Walker’s performance of the song “Those Who Can’t Be Here”.

Kate and Prince William’s Instagram account teased the Duchess’ carol service, which she hosted earlier this month, sharing a clip of her sitting down at a piano in Westminster Abbey, where the service was held.

The video, which didn’t have sound, was posted with the caption: “Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm 👀🎹 🎵 #TogetherAtChristmas.”

Kate was thought to have taken piano lessons when she was younger.

New pictures were released from the royal service on Wednesday.

“I’m so excited to be hosting ‘Together at Christmas’ here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me,” Kate, who wed William at the church in 2011, shared.

“We also wanted to recognize those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too. We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

Despite the difficulties that the pandemic presented, Kate noted how “separation” made people realize how much they need each other and “how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

“In the congregation tonight we’ve got many inspirational individuals,” she said. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.”