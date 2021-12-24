Click to share this via email

The workers at a restaurant in Toronto got a Jurassic-sized surprise this week.

On Thursday night, Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston had dinner at Enigma in Yorkville, to the delight of the staff.

After the meal, the actor surprised the staff by popping back into the kitchen to pose for a photo with everyone.

In the comments on the restaurant’s Instagram post, Goldblum wrote, “❤️👏👏👏.”

Speaking to BlogTO, Enigma chef Quinton Bennett said, “They dined on our seasonal tasting menu which they both loved. They are both great, humble and amazing souls.”

Livingston is a Canadian dancer, originally from Etobicoke.