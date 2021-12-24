Click to share this via email

Bad Bunny and the Simpsons are an awesome combination.

This week, the Puerto Rican rapper debuted his new video for “Te Deseo Lo Mejor”, in which he gets animated for a “The Simpsons” crossover.

In the video, Bad Bunny is a ghost, haunting Homer, helping him to get back together with Marge after he becomes addicted to his smartphone.

Instead of the American cast, the video features the voices of the Latin American dub of the show, Humberto Vélez and Claudia Motta.

“Simpsons” showrunner Al Jean thanked the voice actors, director and Bad Bunny for the video on Twitter.

.@TheSimpsons Huge thanks to director @tubatron and Claudia Motta & Humberto Velez as Marge and Homer… and of course to Bad Bunny… a pleasure to work on. https://t.co/8v4PLg8QR8 — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 24, 2021

The video is just the latest collaboration from “The Simpsons”, which has also recently done crossovers with the “Star Wars” and Marvel universes.