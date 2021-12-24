“After” fans are getting an early Christmas present with the new teaser trailer for “After Ever Happy”.

Voltage Pictures posted the video to social media with the caption: “A new era is coming. #AfterEverHappy”.

READ MORE: Watch The Steamy New Teaser Trailer For ‘After We Fell’

A new era is coming. #AfterEverHappy pic.twitter.com/jMQC1Zz6Sw — After We Fell Movie (@aftermovie) December 24, 2021

Tessa (Josephne Langford) and bad boy Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) try to enjoy their relationship after the dramatic events of the previous movie “After We Fell”, but the video hints at trouble in paradise.

The video begins with narration from Tessa as she says, “I thought we had a love out of a novel, no matter how hard it was… which is why I have to tell the story.”

This movie was filmed back to back with the previous film, which came out in Dec. 2020.

The cast for the film includes Chance Perdomo, Stephen Moyer, Mira Sorvino, Arielle Kebbel, Frances Turner, Kiana Madeira, Louise Lombard, Carter Jenkins and Rob Estes.

READ MORE: HBO Drops New ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer

“After Ever Happy” is the fourth film in the “After” franchise which consists of “After”, “After We Collided” and “After We Fell”. The films are based off of a popular series of novels from Wattpad.

The film is slated for release on Sept. 7 2022.