Caitlyn Jenner is the proud owner of the new knee.

On Friday, the reality star shared on Instagram that she underwent knee replacement surgery, a procedure she had been putting off for over two decades.

“Merry Christmas! This year I got a new knee. 11 days ago I had knee replacement surgery,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ll keep you posted on my progress! Stay tuned. Enjoy your Christmas! Stay healthy and happy 😊 🎄

In the video, which was recorded before undergoing the surgery, Jenner says, “Guess what I’m doing today. I’m getting knee replaced. I’ve been putting this off for 25 years, and I’m finally going to do it today.”

According to TMZ, Jenner had the surgery done on Dec. 14, and it lasted three hours, and she is now at home recovering and walking again.