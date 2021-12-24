Click to share this via email

John Travolta is sharing his holiday family bliss with the world.

The 67-year-old shared a cute video of his family to Instagram on Christmas Eve with the caption: “Merry Christmas Eve everyone! 🎄”

In the video, Travolta and his family board a jet to Maine for the holidays where they enjoy Christmas decorations, they play with the family dog, and his 21-year-old daughter Ella entertains the family with some tunes. The clip is set to Ella’s own original song “Dizzy” which is on her upcoming EP.

Ella first shared the family video on her Instagram account, via People.

Travolta is also father to his son Ben who turned 11 in November. The father of two shared a family photo from the special day.

The children’s mother Kelly Preston died in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.