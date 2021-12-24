Even as a kid, Olivia Rodrigo was aiming for a holiday hit.

On Friday, the 18-year-old singer shared an audio clip on Instagram of the first Christmas song she ever wrote and recorded, back when she was just 5!

Titled “the bels”, the lyrics include lines like, “Wait, wait, wait for the bells ring there/Now let me hear it out loud/Santa’s coming to town.”

The photos in the post feature the young Rodrigo decked out in red and white Christmas gear.

While it may not be an official release, maybe Rodrigo will follow in her idol Taylor Swift’s footsteps by releasing some new Christmas songs of her own in the future.