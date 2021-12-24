Click to share this via email

The Kardashians are together for Christmas.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared a series of family portraits taken with mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, and their children.

In the photos, everyone is wearing matching SKIMS loungewear, from Kim’s fashion brand.

Featured in the photos, along with Kim, Khloé and Kris, are Kim’s kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, as well as Khloé’s daughter True, and Rob Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter Dream.

On her own feed, Khloé shared a couple photos of herself with True from the same photoshoot.