Put your kids to bed with a story read by Tom Hardy.

The “Venom” star is the latest celebrity to appear on the BBC’s “CBeebies Bedtime Stories”, reading the book An Odd Dog Christmas by Rob Biddulph.

Accompanied by a stuffed toy dog, Hardy read from the story about a pup who goes “on a festive journey to find the perfect present, and perhaps save Christmas along the way”.

NEW Tom Hardy #CBeebiesBedtimeStories this Christmas! 🎄 An Odd Dog Christmas by @RobBiddulph, tonight at 6:50pm then on iPlayer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jK5LHDXMzb — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) December 24, 2021

“There’s only one more sleep until Christmas Day. How exciting,” Hardy said. “Have you hung up your stockings? Left treats for Father Christmas and his reindeer? Good. Then it’s time to head to bed so Father Christmas can work his magic for you.”

He added, “Have Christmassey dreams and I will see you soon for another bedtime story. Until then, merry Christmas, and night night.”

Hardy has appeared on “CBeebies Bedtime Stories” six times before. Other stars who had read books on the show include, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Tom Hiddleston, Robbie Williams, Felicity Jones, Mark Ronson and Orlando Bloom.