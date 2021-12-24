Click to share this via email

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are proud to introduce their new baby boy.

Friday on Instagram, the couple each shared photos of their newborn, named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” Mulaney wrote. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

“My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” Munn wrote in her post.

Munn and Mulaney first revealed they were expecting a baby when the comedian appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” back in September.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” Mulaney said at the time. “And we’re having a baby together.”

Opening up about going through rehab for drug addiction, he added, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Little Malcolm was born on Nov. 24.