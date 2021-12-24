Marriage proposals can take some time to process.

In the latest episode of Brooklyn Beckham’s Instagram show “Cookin’ With Beckham”, the 22-year-old talked about proposing to fiancée Nicola Peltz, and her slightly delayed response.

“Over a year ago now. I got like a bunch of flowers and candles. I got down on one knee and got the ring out and she didn’t have a clue what I was doing,” Beckham said.

“She just started crying her eyes out, but she didn’t say yes for like five minutes,” he continued. “I was sweating like ‘oh no,’ it was a long five minutes.”

The aspiring chef, and son of David and Victoria Beckham, added that he would already be married to Pelt if the pandemic “wasn’t a thing.”

Beckham and Peltz and have been dating since 2019, and they announced their engagement in July 2020.