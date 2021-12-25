As the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant forces millions throughout the world to adjust their holiday plans, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are sharing a message of support.

Britain’s royal family has likewise been affected, with the Queen having previously announced that many of the traditional Christmas activities have been cancelled for this year.

“This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned,” wrote Prince William and Kate Middleton in a message they shared on social media.

“From those who are alone or or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you,” the wrote.

Earlier this month, the Queen canceled her annual pre-Christmas lunch, and then decided not to make her annual Christmas visit to her Sandringham Estate, instead spending the holidays at Windsor Castle.

