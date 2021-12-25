Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds kicked off Christmas Day by sharing a brief look at his upcoming holiday film, “Spirited”.

The new movie finds Reynolds co-starring with Will Ferrell in what’s described as a modern-day musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol.

The film shot in Boston, with production wrapping in October; in addition to Reynolds and Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mari also star.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At His Upcoming Apple Original Film ‘Spirited’ With Will Ferrell

Rather than a traditional trailer, Reynolds referenced the fact that “Spirited” is being produced for Apple TV+ by sharing an iPhoto album.

Among the photos are pics of Reynolds and Ferrell rehearsing dance choreography, and Reynolds’ character giving a speech at a meeting of the National Association of Christmas Tree Growers.

Back in July, Reynolds gave his Twitter followers a brief sneak peek from the set.

Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie! Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds… pic.twitter.com/m4WNeIgGq4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2021

According to the video, “Spirited” will be released during the 2022 holiday season.