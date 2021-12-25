Fans of “Bridgerton” awoke on Christmas morning to find a special surprise: an announcement of the second season’s premiere date.

In a video that debuted on Dec. 25 — the first anniversary of the series’ premiere — several members of the “Bridgerton” cast are presented with the latest edition of Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet.

“What’s she got to say today? The cheeky little mistress,” Jonathan Bailey (who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton) tells co-star Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) as he opens the paper.

“Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton,” reads Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), while the remainder of the message is read by various members of the cast.

“It is customary for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers,” the message reads. “I do hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns March 25.”

“She’s always got the goss,” says Bailey with a laugh, as co-star Luke Newtown (Colin Bridgerton) adds, “I’ll text my mom!”

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Netflix has unveiled its most detailed synopsis yet of the second season, based on the second book in the series of novels that inspired the show, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

“From creator Chris Van Dusen, Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife,” the synopsis reads. “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

Look for the new season of “Bridgerton” on March 25, 2022.