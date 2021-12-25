A new teaser has arrived ahead of the sixth season of “Outlander”, providing a look at an intimate scene between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire ( Caitriona Balfe).

In the clip, the couple are conversing while a fire crackles nearby.

“Sometimes I think you’re an angel, Claire,” Jamie tells Claire, who responds by telling hi, “Can an angel do this?” as she climbs atop him and kisses his lips.

“The sixth season of ‘Outlander; sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America,” explains the synopsis for the new season.

“The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which — as Claire knows all too well — is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home — established on land granted to them by the Crown — not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care,” the synopsis continues.

“For the Frasers and their immediate family, ‘home’ is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If season four asked ‘What is home?’ and season five asked, ‘What are you willing to do to protect your home?’ then season six explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home,” the synopsis adds.

The sixth season of “Outlander” debuts on Sunday, March 6 on W Network.